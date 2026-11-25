NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE.

The Board of Directors of Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company"), today announces the final outcome of the rights issue of units that was resolved by the Board of Directors on 28 September 2026 and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 October 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The final outcome shows that 429,657,226 units, corresponding to approximately 40.6 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for by exercise of unit rights. In addition, 29,325,918 units have been subscribed for without exercise of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 2.8 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is subscribed to a total of approximately 43.4 percent and hence the bottom guarantee commitment will be utilized with approximately 35.3 percent of the Rights Issue. Through the Rights Issue, Immunovia initially receives approximately SEK 50.0 million before issue costs. Upon exercise of the issued warrants of series TO 4, Immunovia might receive additional proceeds in May 2027.

Final outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 23 November 2026. The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 1,057,047,973 units with a subscription price of SEK 0.06 per unit, whereof each unit consists of two (2) shares and one (1) warrant of series TO 4.

One (1) warrant of series TO 4 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at an exercise price of SEK 0.03, corresponding to 110 percent of the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue (where the exercise price has been rounded to the nearest whole öre). The exercise period will run from and including 19 April 2027 up to and including 3 May 2027.

The final outcome shows that 429,657,226 units, corresponding to approximately 40.6 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for by exercise of unit rights. In addition, 29,325,918 units have been subscribed for without exercise of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 2.8 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is subscribed to a total of approximately 43.4 percent and hence the bottom guarantee commitment will be utilized with approximately 35.3 percent of the Rights Issue.

Through the Rights Issue, the Company initially receives approximately SEK 50.0 million before issue costs. Upon full exercise of all warrants of series TO 4 issued as part of the Rights Issue, the Company might receive additional proceeds of up to approximately SEK 25.0 million in May 2027, before issue costs.

Allotment of units subscribed for without exercise of unit rights

Allotment of units subscribed for without exercise of unit rights has been made in accordance with the principles stated in the prospectus that the Company published on 4 November 2026 in connection with the Rights Issue (the "Prospectus"). Notification of such allocation will be made separately though a settlement note. Payment of subscribed and allotted units shall be made through cash payment in accordance with the instructions in the settlement note. Nominee registered shareholders will receive notification on allocation in accordance with instructions from the respective nominee.

Changes in share capital and number of shares as well as dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by 1,665,290,494 shares, which results in that the total number of outstanding shares in the Company increases from 672,666,892 shares to 2,337,957,386 shares. The share capital increases with SEK 49,958,714.82, from SEK 20,180,006.76 to SEK 70,138,721.58. This corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 71.2 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue.

If all outstanding warrants of series TO 4 issued as part of the Rights Issue are exercised in full for subscription of new shares in May 2027, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by an additional 832,645,247 shares, from 2,337,957,386 shares to 3,170,602,633 shares, and the share capital will increase by an additional SEK 24,979,357.41, from SEK 70,138,721.58 to SEK 95,118,078.99, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 26.3 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue and exercise of warrants of series TO 4.

In addition to what is stated above, the potential issue of units as compensation to the guarantor may entail additional dilution.

Compensation for bottom guarantee commitment

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has entered into a bottom guarantee commitment of SEK 49 million with Vator Securities AB ("Vator"). According to the guarantee agreement, a guarantee compensation of 10 percent of the guaranteed amount is payable in cash, or 14 percent of the guaranteed amount in the event the guarantor elects to receive compensation in the form of newly issued units in the Company, with the same terms and conditions as for units in the Rights Issue, including the subscription price in the Rights Issue. If the guarantor were to choose to receive the entire guarantee compensation in units, a maximum of 114,333,332 units containing 228,666,664 shares and 114,333,332 warrants of series TO 4 would be issued as guarantee compensation. The guarantor will inform whether it wants to receive its compensation in cash or in units no later than 30 November 2026.

The issue of units as compensation to the guarantor is, if applicable, intended to be resolved upon by the Company's Board of Directors based on the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 October 2026. Information about the issue resolution will, if applicable, be announced through a separate press release.

Trading in BTU

Trading in paid subscribed units (BTU) is currently ongoing on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name IMMNOV BTU and will cease on 10 December 2026. Thereafter, BTU will be converted into shares and warrants of series TO 4. The shares and the warrants of series TO 4 are intended to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible after conversion.

Resolution on Articles of Association

The Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 October 2026 resolved to change the provisions of the Articles of Association regarding the limits of the Company's share capital and number of shares, and that the Board of Directors would be authorized to register the Company's new Articles of Association according to one of the three options based on the outcome in the Rights Issue. Due to the outcome of the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors has decided to change the Articles of Association in accordance with option "C". The new Articles of Association will be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office in connection with the registration of the Rights Issue.

Advisers

APREA Partners AB acts as global coordinator and joint bookrunner and Carlsquare AB acts as joint bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Ascente Law AB is legal adviser to Immunovia in connection with the Rights Issue. Vator acts as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

E-mail: jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 2026-11-25 at 17:15 CET.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Immunovia. No action has been taken and measures will not be taken to permit a public offering in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. Any invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for units in Immunovia has only been made through the Prospectus that the Company has published on 4 November 2026. The Prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has been published on the Company's website, www.immunovia.com. The approval of the Prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority shall not be regarded as an approval of the shares, warrants or any other securities.

This release is not a prospectus in accordance with the definition in the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in shares, warrants or other securities in Immunovia. In order for investors to fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with a decision to participate in the Rights Issue, any investment decision should only be made based on the information in the Prospectus. Thus, investors are encouraged to review the Prospectus in its entirety.

The information in this press release may not be released, distributed or published, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction in which such action would be unlawful or would require registration or any other measures than those required by Swedish law. Actions in violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. No shares, warrants or other securities in Immunovia have been registered, and no shares, warrants or other securities will be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America and no shares, warrants or other securities may be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, except under an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States of America.

Within the European Economic Area ("EEA"), no public offering of shares, warrants or other securities ("Securities") is made in other countries than Sweden. In other member states of the EU, such an offering of Securities may only be made in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. In other member states of the EEA which have implemented the Prospectus Regulation in its national legislation, any offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with an applicable exemption in the Prospectus Regulation and/or in accordance with an applicable exemption under a relevant national implementation measure. In other member states of the EEA which have not implemented the Prospectus Regulation in its national legislation, any offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with an applicable exemption under national law.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the United Kingdom version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129/ EU) which is part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) high net worth entities etc. falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) such other persons to whom such investment or investment activity may lawfully be made available under the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current view on future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "believe", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions which imply indications or predictions of future development or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

This information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this press release applies only as of the date hereof and may be subject to change without notice. Immunovia makes no commitment to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, future events or similar circumstances other than as required by applicable law.

APREA Partners AB and Carlsquare AB are acting for Immunovia in connection with the transaction and no one else, and will not be responsible to anyone other than Immunovia for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients nor for giving advice in relation to the transaction or any other matter referred to herein.

Since Immunovia conducts essential services according to the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lag (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar), certain investments in the Rights Issue may require review by the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). More information about this can be found on the Company's website www.immunovia.com.

The English text is an unofficial translation of the original Swedish text. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.