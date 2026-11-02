

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in September, data from Destatis showed Monday.



Retail sales dropped 2.0 percent on a monthly basis in September, in contrast to the 1.2 percent increase seen in August. Sales were forecast to grow 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales deepened to 2.3 percent from 0.3 percent in the prior month.



Data showed that sales at petrol stations fell 3.4 percent. Retail sales of food products slid 1.4 percent and non-food sales decreased 2.4 percent from August.



At the same time, online and mail-order sales declined 2.2 percent.



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