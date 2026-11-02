On Wednesday, November 18, Thought Leader Mark O'Shea presents Advances in Fluid-based Assembly Energize Next-Gen Smarter Wearables

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), announced today that trade show attendees will get the first look at two new dispensing technologies, the Ultimus AccuFlow and PICO Pµlse XP HV, at COMPAMED 2026, November 16-19 at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany. At Stand P13 in Hall 8A, the technologies will be presented alongside core dispensing solutions that support applications ranging from manual processes to automated production. Medical device manufacturers can explore precision fluid dispensing for applications ranging from sensitive electronics to point-of-care wearables. Nordson EFD fluid process experts will be available to discuss dispensing approaches for applications requiring precise, repeatable fluid placement.

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The automation-ready PICO Pµlse XP HV non-contact valve delivers ultra precise jetting of high-viscosity materials even thick silicones for medical device assembly.

Nordson EFD thought leader Mark O'Shea will present Advances in Fluid-based Assembly Energize Next-Gen Smarter Wearables at the COMPAMED Suppliers Forum on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 11:00-11:30 a.m. O'Shea will explore recent advances in assembly automation and specialty adhesives for medical sensor production and next-generation devices. Visitors will learn practical approaches to improve component integration, enhance device performance and accelerate scale-up for increasingly miniaturized and sophisticated products.

"The dispensing of medical-grade bonding fluids and adhesives is essential to medical device manufacturing, yet it is often one of the least visible parts of the process and one of the most critical. From bonding miniature components and protecting sensitive electronics to the full-scale assembly of point-of-care wearables, every fluid deposit matters," states Goutham Kirikera, Nordson EFD Vice President. "Precision and repeatability depend on understanding fluid behavior, material compatibility and application requirements. At COMPAMED, we are giving manufacturers a sneak peek of our new dispensing technologies while demonstrating the fluid-based assembly expertise that supports medical devices."

At Stand P13, attendees can preview, handle and operate the two technologies, explore core dispensing technologies and discuss fluid-based assembly challenges with Nordson EFD's fluid process experts. The Ultimus AccuFlow is a compact volumetric dispensing system with a lightweight dispensing pen designed for precise application of specialty bonding fluids. The PICO Pµlse XP HV is a jetting technology designed for high-viscosity materials such as thick silicones, greases and UV-cure adhesives. Both technologies are slated for commercial availability in the coming months following their unveiling at COMPAMED 2026.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to accurately and consistently apply the same amount of assembly fluid to every part, EFD helps customers improve process control and throughput. In addition to producing high-quality fluid packaging syringe and cartridge systems, the company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications. Nordson EFD is at the forefront of introducing Industry 4.0 efficiencies to the micro-dispensing marketplace, adding a new level of control and connectivity to its micro-dispensing solutions. Serving a wide variety of industries for more than 60 years, Nordson EFD has offices, application laboratories and technical support staff in 30 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit nordsonefd.com and follow us at linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com.

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Contacts:

Belinda Jones, Press Contact

Tel: 860-399-1147; belinda.jones@hitechmarketing.com

Natalie Tomasso, Nordson EFD Global Marcom Contact

Tel: 401-431-7173; natalie.tomasso@nordsonefd.com

GLOBAL CONTACTS:

Europe: +44 (0) 1582 666334; infoefd.europe@nordsonefd.com

China: +86 (21) 3866 9006; china@nordsonefd.com

Japan: +81 (03) 5762 2760; japan@nordsonefd.com

Korea: +82 (31) 7368321; korea@nordsonefd.com

SEAsia: +65 6796 9522; sin-mal@nordsonefd.com

India: +91 80 4021 3600; india@nordsonefd.com