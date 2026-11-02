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WKN: A14NG2 | ISIN: GB00BVFCZV34 | Ticker-Symbol: RWJ1
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:13
1,679 Euro
+1,27 % +0,021
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
RWS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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RWS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6991,73310:42
1,7021,73610:42
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 08:03 Uhr
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RWS completes acquisition of Acolad, giving enterprise customers more ways to scale with AI and specialist expertise

Combined organization offers one of the industry's broadest portfolios of AI content solutions alongside interpreting, transcription and deep regulated-industry expertise

MAIDENHEAD, England, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Acogroup, the parent company of Acolad, a global provider of language and content services, following the conclusion of social consultation and all regulatory approvals.

The acquisition strengthens RWS's European and North American presence and expands the reach of its AI technology and platforms, helping more enterprise customers address their complex language and content challenges.

Acolad's customers will gain access to RWS's Cultural Intelligence Layer, Language Weaver Pro, Trados and a growing portfolio of AI platforms, supported by the combined organization's language and content expertise. Together, these capabilities will enable AI-powered workflows for enterprises while maintaining quality, cultural relevance and human oversight.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for RWS and Acolad, and above all for our customers," said Ben Faes, Chief Executive Officer of RWS. "Together, we bring the technology and specialist expertise to help customers solve their most complex content challenges and grow in international markets, with greater choice and broader access to AI-powered solutions, backed by the human expertise they trust. We're delighted to welcome our new colleagues from Acolad and look forward to what we'll achieve together."

Acolad brings an established enterprise customer base and expertise in localization, interpreting, transcription and data services. Its strengths in regulated industries, public institutions and medical devices complement RWS's existing capabilities, particularly in life sciences.

Click here to learn more.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000+ data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale. Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

SOURCE RWS

© 2026 PR Newswire
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