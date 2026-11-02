

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales growth moderated in September to the lowest level in seven months, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.



Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 2.7 percent annually in September, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the slowest growth since February.



Sales of non-food products alone advanced 4.6 percent from last year, while turnover in the food sector dropped by 0.5 percent. Food sales at supermarkets logged a fall of 1.0 percent.



Within the non-food sector, shops selling recreational goods saw the largest increase in turnover of all the subsectors, at almost 8 percent.



Data showed that online trade turnover was 4.5 percent higher compared to last year.



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