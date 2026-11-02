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WKN: A428XY | ISIN: CNE100007JX3 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ASIEN
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 10:22 Uhr
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Sigenergy Ranks as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer in Q4 2026

SHANGHAI, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy, a global pioneer in next-generation energy storage solutions, has just been designated as a Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for the fourth quarter of 2026. This prestigious benchmark highlights Sigenergy's exceptional financial stability, robust bankability, and field-proven product reliability across major global markets.

Sigenergy

BloombergNEF's Tier 1 rating is widely recognized as one of the most rigorous independent evaluation frameworks in the renewable energy sector. Designed to provide transparent market intelligence, the Tier 1 designation assesses manufacturers based on stringent criteria including financial health, demonstrated project delivery track records, and strict quality standards.

For global investors, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors, project developers, and asset owners, Sigenergy's Tier 1 status offers strong assurance of long-term operational stability and technical performance, facilitating smoother project financing and risk mitigation across the energy value chain.

The Tier 1 status validates Sigenergy's rapid worldwide growth, fueled by continuous R&D investment and its visionary "AI in All" strategy. By integrating artificial intelligence into its flexible, modular product architecture, Sigenergy delivers highly reliable, innovative energy storage solutions tailored for diverse applications, ranging from Commercial & Industrial (C&I) projects to complex, utility-scale power plants.

This milestone reinforces Sigenergy's commitment to empowering a broader spectrum of global customers, asset owners, and partners with scalable efficiency, robust safety, and long-term project value.

About Sigenergy
Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic(PV)generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com

Media Contact
Tracy Li Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df0a94ea-9736-49f7-8fc7-9146ad7fbd21


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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