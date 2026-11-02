Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the Los Altares Uranium Project in central Chubut, Argentina ("Los Altares" or the "Project") from Green Shift Commodities Ltd. ("Green Shift") (TSXV: GCOM) (see the Company's news release dated October 13, 2026, for further details).

Myriad's CEO Thomas Lamb commented: "The closing of the acquisition of a 100% interest in Los Altares continues Myriad's strategy of acquiring projects with significant historic work in known uranium districts and with low up-front and ongoing costs and strong leverage to the uranium price. The transaction advances our strategy of securing projects with low acquisition and holding costs and strong leverage to the uranium price. We now own 55,000 hectares in what is arguably Argentina's most important uranium district, on strike with Cerro Solo, one of the country's largest uranium deposits, and near the historical Los Adobes mine.

Los Altares includes granted concessions, approved EIAs and significant historical drilling.

The depth of the prospective sandstone horizon provides strong exploration rationale to test for in-situ recovery potential, but additional technical work will be required to validate this thesis.

The transaction also brings strong sector shareholders onto our shareholder register while also giving us a strategic entry into the Argentina marketplace with the acquisition of this historically high-profile project."

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated as of October 9, 2026, between Myriad and Green Shift, Myriad acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Buenavida Metales S.A. ("Buenavida"), a company incorporated and registered in Argentina, which holds the mineral claims and other assets comprising the Project. As consideration for the Project, Myriad paid $300,000 in cash and issued an aggregate of 1,571,268 common shares of Myriad (each a "Share") to Green Shift at a deemed price of $0.4455 per Share, representing aggregate Share consideration of $700,000. The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring March 1, 2027, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Myriad also granted a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") in favour of Green Shift, half of which (1%) Myriad may repurchase for $1 million.

Myriad also announces that it has issued 150,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company. Each stock option vests immediately and is exercisable for one common share of the Company until October 30, 2031, at an exercise price of $0.39.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. holds a 100% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts multiple historic uranium deposits and past-producing mines, including the Arrowhead Mine (approximately 500,000 lbs U3O₈ produced). Union Pacific conducted extensive exploration and development in the district during the late 1970s, including approximately 2,000 boreholes and advanced mine planning, before the uranium market downturn in 1980. Union Pacific is estimated to have invested approximately C$125 million (2026 dollars) in the project, generating significant historical resource estimates.

A news release detailing a comprehensive assessment of Copper Mountain's uranium endowment by Bendix Engineering for the US Department of Energy published in 1982 can be viewed here.

Myriad holds a 10% free carried interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project, recently sold to 8VC- and Overmatch-backed Subatomic Industries. Red Basin carries significant historical resource estimates from extensive drilling by Occidental Oil in the late 1970s, and also hosts vanadium, which has been designated a strategic and critical mineral by the U.S. government.

Myriad's 100%-owned Breccia Pipe Project in Arizona comprises at least 23 breccia pipes that are prospective for uranium and REEs. One of the pipes, the Wate Pipe, was previously owned and explored by Energy Fuels and is the subject of a historical resource estimate.

Myriad now also holds a 100% interest in the Los Altares Uranium Project in Chubut Province, Argentina.

Note: The scientific and technical information concerning Myriad's mineral projects is subject to the qualifications and cautions stated in the Company's applicable public disclosure and technical reports available on SEDAR+.

For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company's plans for the Project, the potential amenability of the Project to in-situ recovery, the Company's plans to obtain, compile and report historical data, and the anticipated benefits of the Company's relationships with Green Shift and Mega Uranium. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: inability to verify historical data, no assurance of defining mineral resources, permitting, drilling delays and changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322000