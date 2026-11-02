

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All nine passengers on board a business jet plane were killed after it crashed in a neighborhood in Florida on Sunday.



The private jet, traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, crashed near the residential neighborhood of Cresthaven, close to Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's Palm Beach County resort, around 12:50 PM ET.



There were no survivors of the accident, according to US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.



He described the plane crash 'a horrific tragedy,' and said the Federal Aviation Administration is sending a team to the scene to support the NTSB's investigation



'A Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 1. Nine people were on board. The aircraft departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas,' FAA said in a statement.



A report quoting air traffic control audio recorded ahead of the crash said the plane was descending at a rate of 20,000 ft per minute.



The jet plummeted into the middle of a road, where photos reportedly show a large crater, and the plane's debris.



No one on the ground were hurt in the crash, initial reports say.



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