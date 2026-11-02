

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KYKOY, KY4.F, 4151.T), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, on Monday reported higher profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, driven by increased revenue.



Further, the company confirmed its full year guidance.



For the first nine months, the company reported a significant rise in profit attributable to owners of ¥51.67 billion, up 58.5 percent from ¥32.60 billion in the year-ago period.



Basic earnings per share rose to ¥98.70 from ¥62.28.



Core operating profit increased 46.8 percent to ¥96.95 billion from ¥66.06 billion in the prior-year period, mainly due to higher gross profit from increased overseas and technology out-licensing revenue, as well as lower research and development expenses.



Revenue for the period grew 10.2 percent to ¥384.95 billion from ¥349.45 billion a year earlier.



Regionally, revenue in North America increased 14.3 percent to ¥148.5 billion, while revenue in Japan declined 6.7 percent to ¥83.7 billion.



The company said revenue growth was driven by higher sales of global strategic products, mainly in North America and EMEA, along with increased technology out-licensing revenue.



Looking ahead to the full year 2026, Kyowa Kirin continues to expect profit of 11.9 percent at ¥75 billion.



Revenue is forecast to be 4.7 percent at ¥520 billion and core operating profit of 18.4 percent at ¥130 billion.



Basic earnings per share is forecast at ¥143.27.



The company also raised its annual dividend to ¥70 per share from ¥62 per share in the previous year. The forecast comprises an interim dividend of ¥35 per share and a year-end dividend of ¥35 per share.



In Tokyo, the shares closed 0.69 percent higher at ¥2,481.0 on Monday.



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