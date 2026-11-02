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BM

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 14:49
5,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,05012:04
5,0005,05009:10
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 12:00 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Total Voting Rights

2 November 2026

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 October 2026 consists of the following:

  • 299,082,375 GBP Ordinary Shares with 1.4710 voting right per share.
  • 23,688,060 USD Ordinary Shares with 0.7606 voting right per share.

The Company's shares held in treasury as at 30 October 2026 consists of the following:

  • 78,358,370 GBP Treasury Shares.
  • 1,235,677 USD Treasury Shares.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 October 2026 is therefore 457,967,312.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.