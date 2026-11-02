DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS AI Enters Into Agreement for Commercial Supply of Six Peptides Recommended by FDA Advisory Committee

Corexa Pharmacy to dispense compounded BPC-157, TB-500, KPV, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax in accordance with HHS' recently updated Enforcement Discretion Policy

Bulk drug substance access facilitates 3PL division's agreements with manufacturers seeking to sell into Corexa Health's 6,500+ Independent Pharmacy Network (IPN) outlet

Health Lives Here mobile app to facilitate IPN safety data reporting

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. ("DataMeds SI," "DataMEDS" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:MEDS), a healthcare company that integrates its health information technology and physical infrastructure with its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform, today announced that its pharmacy-focused subsidiary Corexa Health has entered into an agreement for commercial supply to bulk drug substance and API of six (6) peptides (BPC-157, TB-500, KPV, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax, together the "Six Peptides") recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) at its July 23-24, 2026 meeting. Corexa Pharmacy intends to begin dispending compliant compounded peptide prescriptions for patients in November 2026.

DataMEDS intends to leverage the Health Lives Here mobile application to help collect and report safety data, in accordance with U.S. Health and Human Services' (HHS) Enforcement Discretion Policy (EDP) published in the Federal Register on October 30, 2026 . The U.S. compounding pharmacy market is expected to grow from $18 billion in 2025 to over $31 billion by 2035 , according to Precedence Research.

"HHS' recent policy changes allow Corexa Pharmacy to dispense compounded versions of these Six Peptides and also allows our distribution division to leverage its third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities to help bulk drug substance and API to compliantly manage their supply via our strategically located warehouse in Lakeland, Florida," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "Through relationships with emerging manufacturers of compliant drug substance or API, helping to improve access to the Six Peptides for the 503A compounding pharmacies within our network of 6,500+ independent pharmacies. This represents a significant opportunity for Corexa to give physicians a regulated, pharmacy-compounded option in place of the unregulated research-use-only products sold online. We believe that many gray market patients would prefer to purchase their peptides from a licensed pharmacy.

The Six Peptides are compounded drugs, are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by FDA for safety or efficacy.

About DataMEDS AI

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., is a healthcare company focused on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its health information technology platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform into the Health Lives Here mobile application from Tollo Health, LLC, and its pharmacy-related Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. DataMEDS also owns Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh, PA-based commercial clinical molecular diagnostics laboratory focused on the ChemoFx Assay chemotherapy selection diagnostics test that aims to help oncologists make chemotherapy treatment decisions. Learn more at https://datamedsai.com .

About Tollo Health

Tollo Health, LLC is a healthcare company commercializing proprietary medical foods and dietary supplements and, through TolloBio, developing biopharmaceutical candidates, alongside its Health Lives Here mobile application. Corexa Health, a subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc., distributes select Tollo Health medical foods and dietary supplements under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding FDA or HHS could change or withdraw the enforcement discretion policy; competition from unregulated research-use-only products; FDA's final decisions on the bulks list; state board of pharmacy rules; reliance on a single supplier and its quality; sterile compounding compliance; adverse events and product liability; physician prescribing demand; uptake in the pharmacy network; the launch timing (November 2026); the white-label arrangement and reliance on the partner pharmacy; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations

212.805.3024 | jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

IR@datamedsai.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datameds-ai-enters-into-agreement-for-commercial-supply-of-six-peptid-1245023