

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $233 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $3.715 billion from $3.481 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $233 Mln. vs. $47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $3.715 Bln vs. $3.481 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.20 To $ 3.45



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News