

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MAX POWER, a two day aerospace expo and air show organized by NASA, will kick off near the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida this weekend.



NASA has announced key events of public exposition of American air and space innovation, beginning Friday, and running through Sunday.



Through multiple park experiences at MAX POWER, NASA and a variety of external collaborators will showcase the newest aircraft, autonomous vehicles, technologies, and more defining the future of air and space. NASA will display its quiet supersonic X-59 plane, and agency partners will showcase Moon rovers, spacecraft, and more.



The expo also is a culmination of the agency's recent Inspiration Tour, which included numerous flyovers to highlight NASA's fleet of aircraft.



MAX POWER includes opportunities to meet leadership, astronauts, engineers, scientists, and other subject matter experts during the family-friendly public events, with Kennedy Space Center's historic Shuttle Landing Facility opening to the public at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.



The event will showcase the next-generation aircraft, spacecraft, autonomous vehicles, and technologies that will help define the future of transportation in air and space, bringing together the public, innovators, investors, pilots, astronauts, engineers, and companies helping open this new frontier.



'For 250 years, America has advanced by building what did not exist, flying higher, moving faster, and reaching toward the near-impossible. There is no better place to celebrate that spirit than at NASA Kennedy, America's gateway to the stars and the place where so many of our nation's greatest achievements began,' said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.



By bringing together the legacy of NASA with the companies and technologies shaping what comes next, MAX POWER aims to ignite the spirit of exploration and inspire the next generation of explorers, builders, and dreamers. In addition to the agency, Air Dot Show, Delaware North, Space Florida, Purpose Entertainment, and UP.Summit are external collaborators.



Events include an air show featuring NASA aircraft, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and aerial demonstrations by multiple branches of the Department of War; Guest speaker series featuring NASA experts and Apollo and Artemis astronauts; Special exhibits and displays showcasing technology demonstrations, historic and current NASA hardware aircraft, commercial aviation displays, and next-generation air mobility; and Behind-the-gates bus tours of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, including the Gantry, Apollo Saturn V Center, and Vehicle Assembly Building.



MAX POWER will give the public a front-row seat to the future of American aerospace, including advanced aircraft, autonomous systems, commercial space, NASA's work to return Americans to the lunar surface, plans for a Moon Base, and the technologies strengthening America's aerospace industrial base. Teams will highlight work in aviation, exploration, and innovation for the benefit of humanity.



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