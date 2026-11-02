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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:10
9,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,60010,20012:48
Dow Jones News
02.11.2026 12:39 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
02-Nov-2026 / 11:03 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the 
"Programme") between 26 October 2026 - 30 October 2026. 

Date      Venue  Volume-weighted average   Aggregated volume Lowest price per share Highest price per share 
             price (p)                   (p)           (p) 
 
 
26 October 2026 XLON   792.5248           2,496       788.0000        800.0000 
 
27 October 2026 XLON   785.5968           11,226      775.2800        798.0000 
 
29 October 2026 XLON   810.0000           806        810.0000        810.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,294,512 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,788,003. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

2 November 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Date and time of each   Number of shares     Price (pence per share) Trading Venue  Transaction Reference 
trade           purchased                             Number 
 
 
26 October 2026 10:59:08  93            800.0000        XLON      00429616682TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 13:52:04  98            796.0000        XLON      00429624872TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:06:40  96            792.0000        XLON      00429625976TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:29:04  51            798.0000        XLON      00429628130TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:29:04  202            798.0000        XLON      00429628131TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:31:17  102            792.0000        XLON      00429628357TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:31:17  102            792.0000        XLON      00429628358TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:31:17  192            792.0000        XLON      00429628359TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:31:17  195            792.0000        XLON      00429628360TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:31:27  198            792.0000        XLON      00429628366TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:32:10  96            792.0000        XLON      00429628401TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:39:30  101            790.0000        XLON      00429628755TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:39:30  101            790.0000        XLON      00429628756TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:39:30  101            790.0000        XLON      00429628757TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 14:53:02  182            794.0000        XLON      00429629722TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 15:02:44  207            794.0000        XLON      00429630332TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 15:48:34  93            788.0000        XLON      00429633704TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 15:48:34  93            788.0000        XLON      00429633705TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 15:48:34  93            788.0000        XLON      00429633706TRLO1 
 
26 October 2026 16:14:44  100            788.0000        XLON      00429635601TRLO1 
 
27 October 2026 08:02:36  3436           775.2800        XLON      00429783086TRLO1 
 
27 October 2026 09:58:49  93            792.0000        XLON      00429890034TRLO1 
 
27 October 2026 15:26:43  100            798.0000        XLON      00429902591TRLO1 
 
27 October 2026 15:36:27  943            790.0000        XLON      00429903341TRLO1 
 
27 October 2026 15:37:27  102            790.0000        XLON      00429903402TRLO1 
 
27 October 2026 15:38:29  103            790.0000        XLON      00429903462TRLO1 
 
27 October 2026 15:39:31  102            790.0000        XLON      00429903532TRLO1 
 
27 October 2026 15:40:48  6266           790.0000        XLON      00429903578TRLO1 
 
27 October 2026 15:46:06  81            792.0000        XLON      00429903893TRLO1 
 
29 October 2026 16:12:35  98            810.0000        XLON      00430708839TRLO1 
 
29 October 2026 16:12:35  98            810.0000        XLON      00430708840TRLO1 
 
29 October 2026 16:12:35  98            810.0000        XLON      00430708841TRLO1 
 
29 October 2026 16:12:47  414            810.0000        XLON      00430708856TRLO1 
 
29 October 2026 16:13:05  59            810.0000        XLON      00430708877TRLO1 
 
29 October 2026 16:13:05  39            810.0000        XLON      00430708878TRLO1

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 448291 
EQS News ID:  2426528 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2426528&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2026 06:03 ET (11:03 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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