Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), a leading provider of biological and regenerative agriculture solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Helash as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2026.

Mr. Helash brings extensive international leadership experience in the agricultural industry. He previously served as CEO of Biotalys, Marrone Bio Innovations and Agrinos. Earlier in his career, he held senior executive positions at Agrium Inc. (now Nutrien), where he built and led Canada's largest agricultural retail organization and held senior leadership responsibilities in the company's global wholesale fertilizer business. At Marrone Bio Innovations, he led a successful business transformation culminating in the company's US$235 million merger with Bioceres Crop Solutions in 2022.

"Kevin's appointment comes at an important stage in MustGrow's development, and I would like to thank MustGrow's executive management for identifying this opportunity and recommending that Kevin join the team to help us grow," said Brad Munro, Chairman of MustGrow. "His experience commercializing agricultural technologies, developing strategic partnerships and leading business transformation will help the Company build on its progress and advance its commercial priorities. I would also like to recognize Corey Giasson and the leadership team for establishing the strong foundation on which we will build."

"I believe MustGrow is at a key inflection point in its evolution," said Kevin Helash. "I have been extremely impressed by what Corey and the leadership team have accomplished in developing the Company's technology platform, establishing commercial traction with TerraSante, and building important strategic relationships, including with Bayer. I am excited to join the team and contribute to the next stage of MustGrow's development, accelerating commercialization and creating meaningful long-term value for shareholders."

Leadership Transition

In conjunction with Mr. Helash's appointment, Corey Giasson will transition to the role of Chief Operating Officer, where he will continue to focus on internal operations, production, and supporting the Company's ongoing development and commercialization activities. Colin Bletsky will transition to the role of Chief Commercial Officer with his focus remaining on product sales and market development globally, and supporting the Company's ongoing development and commercialization activities.

Grant of Stock Options

In connection with Mr. Helash's appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Helash an aggregate of 250,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company until November 1, 2033. The Options vest as to 50,000 Options on November 1, 2026 and as to a further 50,000 Options on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries thereof. The grant of the Options remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About MustGrow

MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's technology is centered on harnessing the natural defense mechanisms and organic compounds found in mustard seed and formulating them into organic biofertility, biostimulant, and biocontrol products. These solutions are designed to protect soil health and the soil microbiome, support plant health, and contribute to global food security through more sustainable agricultural practices. In the United States, MustGrow's flagship biofertility product, TerraSante, is registered, organically certified, and commercially sold in key agricultural states, including California. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with leading global agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to commercialize its wholly owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, which includes approximately 110 issued and pending patents. MustGrow is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MGRO and has approximately 70.4 million common shares issued and outstanding, and approximately 93.2 million shares on a fully diluted basis.

For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this news release, including statements about: the continued strong sales growth; the high rate of production by manufacturers; the Company's achievement of strong profit margins as a result of the anticipated shift from air freight to ocean freight; achievement of increased production capacity for the Company's products by its contract manufacturers, and timing thereof; and future demand for the Company's products, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

© 2026 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

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