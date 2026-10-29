Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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MustGrow Biologics Corp.: Advancing Its TerraMG Biocontrol Partnership with Bayer AG

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow") and Bayer AG discuss their License and Collaboration agreement covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, including field trials confirming TerraMG's control of soil-borne diseases, its compatibility with European application equipment, and receipt of a first milestone payment.

The article and accompanying video examines how Bayer's nearly two-year evaluation and subsequent agreement are advancing MustGrow's mustard-derived biocontrol technology, against the backdrop of tightening European regulation on synthetic pesticides and fertilizers and growing demand for biological crop inputs.





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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7m7VUmZYAo

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/10/29/mustgrow-and-bayer-advance-mustard-based-biocontrol-in-europe-the-middle-east-and-africa/

About MustGrow Biologics Corp.

MustGrow Biologics is a Saskatchewan-based agriculture biotechnology company commercializing mustard seed-derived biological solutions - including TerraMG soil biocontrol and TerraSante biofertility - backed by approximately 110 issued and pending patents. The company pursues a capital-efficient licensing model, partnering with global crop science leaders such as Bayer, which holds exclusive rights across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa under an agreement valued at approximately USD $35-40 million before royalties and manufacturing sales.

Learn more at mustgrow.ca.

Follow MustGrow Biologics on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Contact:

Corey Giasson, Director & CEO

Phone: 1-306-668-2652

Email: info@mustgrow.ca

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