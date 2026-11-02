Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Osiris One Metals Ltd (TSXV: OSM) (FSE: JI8) ("Osiris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to change the Company's name to Osiris Copper Corp. (the "Name Change").

The Name Change reflects the Company's focus on the exploration and development of its copper projects in British Columbia and Western Australia, including the recently acquired Island Range Copper Gold project in British Columbia (the "Project"). This represents a new and exciting phase for the Company as we develop our assets and evaluate additional copper acquisition opportunities in British Columbia.

Following the Name Change, the Company's common shares are expected to continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "OSM". Further details, including the effective date of trading under the new name and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, will be announced once confirmed.

Common shares held by shareholders of the Company will be automatically adjusted to reflect the Name Change and no action will be required by shareholders.

The Name Change and closing of the Project option acquisition remain subject to final approval by the TSXV.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to: completion of the Name Change, receipt of final approval from the TSXV and the anticipated effective date of the Name Change and the completion of the Transaction (including receipt of TSXV acceptance) in relation to the Island Range Copper Gold project. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include meeting the conditions to close the Transaction, receipt of TSXV acceptance, the availability and reliability of historical records, the ability to verify historical information, the results of any future exploration and confirmation programmes (which cannot be guaranteed), availability of capital and labour, changes in laws or permitting requirements, and such other factors as may impact the Transaction and any future activities in respect of the Project. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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