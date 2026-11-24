Das Instrument VIS ES0184262212 VISCOFAN SA INH. EO 0,70 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.11.2026The instrument VIS ES0184262212 VISCOFAN SA INH. EO 0,70 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2026Das Instrument 9UG1 NO0013461350 INTEGRATED W.S. ASA NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.11.2026The instrument 9UG1 NO0013461350 INTEGRATED W.S. ASA NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2026Das Instrument CUT AU0000089351 ENOVA MINING LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.11.2026The instrument CUT AU0000089351 ENOVA MINING LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2026Das Instrument QG21 NO0013597419 CONSTELLATION OIL SVS.NDR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.11.2026The instrument QG21 NO0013597419 CONSTELLATION OIL SVS.NDR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2026Das Instrument E48 CA90043C1032 TURNIUM TECH.GROUP EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026The instrument E48 CA90043C1032 TURNIUM TECH.GROUP EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2026Das Instrument PER FR0000120693 PERNOD RICARD O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.11.2026The instrument PER FR0000120693 PERNOD RICARD O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2026Das Instrument 1JA2 US47010C8543 JAGU.H. NEW AUG26 DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026The instrument 1JA2 US47010C8543 JAGU.H. NEW AUG26 DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2026Das Instrument JI8 CA68827W1077 OSI.ONE.MET. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.11.2026The instrument JI8 CA68827W1077 OSI.ONE.MET. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2026Das Instrument 9K1 NO0003058109 NORDIC HALIBUT AS NK 5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2026The instrument 9K1 NO0003058109 NORDIC HALIBUT AS NK 5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2026