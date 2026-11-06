The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.11.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.11.2026
Aktien
1 GB00BN49HXXX Cadeler PLC
2 SGXE22749787 Montage Technology Co. Ltd. SDR
3 SGXE59874987 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd SDR
4 SGXE34153606 Z.AI Co. Ltd. SDR
5 CA27724D1096 Eastfield Resources Ltd.
6 AU0000089351 Enova Mining Ltd.
7 PLCSTR000014 Centoro S.A.
8 CA13711A2092 Canamera Energy Metals Corp.
9 SE0031013115 My Beat AB
10 CA75865L2084 ReeXploration Inc.
11 MHY8897Y8833 TOP Ships Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3560994XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC
2 XS3560995XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC
3 XS3560995XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC
4 US502431AXXX L3Harris Technologies Inc.
5 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
6 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
7 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
8 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
9 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
10 ZAG000208XXX South Africa, Republic of
11 ZAG000208XXX South Africa, Republic of
12 ZAG000219XXX South Africa, Republic of
13 ZAG000219XXX South Africa, Republic of
14 US56035LAXXX Main Street Capital Corp.
15 XS3560995XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC
16 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
17 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
18 IE00058NIXXX Goldman Sachs EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF
19 IE000LJ9LXXX Goldman Sachs USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF
20 IE000BP0WXXX L&G Emerging Markets Quality Dividends UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.11.2026
Aktien
1 GB00BN49HXXX Cadeler PLC
2 SGXE22749787 Montage Technology Co. Ltd. SDR
3 SGXE59874987 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd SDR
4 SGXE34153606 Z.AI Co. Ltd. SDR
5 CA27724D1096 Eastfield Resources Ltd.
6 AU0000089351 Enova Mining Ltd.
7 PLCSTR000014 Centoro S.A.
8 CA13711A2092 Canamera Energy Metals Corp.
9 SE0031013115 My Beat AB
10 CA75865L2084 ReeXploration Inc.
11 MHY8897Y8833 TOP Ships Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3560994XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC
2 XS3560995XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC
3 XS3560995XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC
4 US502431AXXX L3Harris Technologies Inc.
5 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
6 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
7 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
8 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
9 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
10 ZAG000208XXX South Africa, Republic of
11 ZAG000208XXX South Africa, Republic of
12 ZAG000219XXX South Africa, Republic of
13 ZAG000219XXX South Africa, Republic of
14 US56035LAXXX Main Street Capital Corp.
15 XS3560995XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC
16 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.
17 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
18 IE00058NIXXX Goldman Sachs EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF
19 IE000LJ9LXXX Goldman Sachs USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF
20 IE000BP0WXXX L&G Emerging Markets Quality Dividends UCITS ETF
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