The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.11.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.11.2026Aktien1 GB00BN49HXXX Cadeler PLC2 SGXE22749787 Montage Technology Co. Ltd. SDR3 SGXE59874987 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd SDR4 SGXE34153606 Z.AI Co. Ltd. SDR5 CA27724D1096 Eastfield Resources Ltd.6 AU0000089351 Enova Mining Ltd.7 PLCSTR000014 Centoro S.A.8 CA13711A2092 Canamera Energy Metals Corp.9 SE0031013115 My Beat AB10 CA75865L2084 ReeXploration Inc.11 MHY8897Y8833 TOP Ships Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS3560994XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC2 XS3560995XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC3 XS3560995XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC4 US502431AXXX L3Harris Technologies Inc.5 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.6 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.7 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.8 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.9 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.10 ZAG000208XXX South Africa, Republic of11 ZAG000208XXX South Africa, Republic of12 ZAG000219XXX South Africa, Republic of13 ZAG000219XXX South Africa, Republic of14 US56035LAXXX Main Street Capital Corp.15 XS3560995XXX Equinix Europe 2 Financing Co. LLC16 US404119DXXX HCA Inc.17 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale18 IE00058NIXXX Goldman Sachs EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF19 IE000LJ9LXXX Goldman Sachs USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF20 IE000BP0WXXX L&G Emerging Markets Quality Dividends UCITS ETF