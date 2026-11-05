Das Instrument UER0 MHY8897Y2307 TOP SHIPS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2026The instrument UER0 MHY8897Y2307 TOP SHIPS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2026The instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument 8TP0 AU0000232415 HYTERRA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2026The instrument 8TP0 AU0000232415 HYTERRA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument J1A SE0023440763 MY BEAT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2026The instrument J1A SE0023440763 MY BEAT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument 4LF0 CA13711A1003 CANAMERA ENERGY MET.CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2026The instrument 4LF0 CA13711A1003 CANAMERA ENERGY MET.CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026