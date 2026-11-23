Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - ReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") announces that, effective November 19, 2026, it has granted an aggregate of 1,550,000 stock options to a director and officer and certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share for a period of five years from the grant date, expiring on November 19, 2031.

Of the 1,550,000 options granted, 670,000 options vest based on continued service over periods of up to three years following the grant date, and the remaining 880,000 options vest upon the achievement of specified share price, financing and project milestones. The grant is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ReeXploration Inc.

ReeXploration (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) is a Canadian exploration company advancing the Eureka Project in central Namibia. Eureka combines rare earth exploration, supported by the production of a clean monazite concentrate, with uranium exploration in an established uranium region. The Company is evaluating both opportunities through geological work and targeted exploration.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements about the vesting of the options, the achievement of performance milestones and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, including as a result of the Company's ability to achieve the milestones on which vesting depends. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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