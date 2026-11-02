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WKN: 766403 | ISIN: DE0007664039 | Ticker-Symbol: VOW3
Xetra
02.11.26 | 15:03
69,28 Euro
-0,83 % -0,58
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,1269,1815:19
69,1469,1815:19
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 14:06 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VW Distribution Fund: Investors in Volkswagen Group of America Finance, LLC 144A Bonds may be entitled to a Payment from an SEC Distribution Fund

Investors in Volkswagen Group of America Finance, LLC 144A Bonds may be entitled to a Payment from an SEC Distribution Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding the VW Distribution Fund.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND
EXCHANGE COMMISSION,

Plaintiff,
vs.

VOLKSWAGEN "CLEAN DIESEL"
MARKETING, SALES PRACTICES, AND
PRODUCTS LIABILITY LITIGATION

Defendant.

MDL No. 2672 CRB (JSC)

and

U.S. SEC v. Volkswagen AG,

No. 3:19-cv-1391 CRB

VW DISTRIBUTION FUND
SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION PLAN NOTICE

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission authorized this Notice.
This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Who is Eligible to Participate in the Distribution Fund?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 144A Bonds issued in Volkswagen Group of America Finance, LLC ("VWGoAF")'s November 20, 2014, offering and/or May 22, 2015, offering (collectively, the "Securities") during the period from November 20, 2014, through September 18, 2015 (the "Relevant Period"), and suffered losses due to the misconduct alleged in the Complaint, you may be entitled to receive a payment from the VW Distribution Fund.

Defendants paid a total of $48,750,000 into the Distribution Fund.

The administration of the Distribution Fund is governed by the Plan developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and approved by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on September 3, 2026. A copy of the Plan, which contains a description of eligibility and other conditions of participation, is available at www.VWDistributionFund.com.

Calculation of Distribution Payments

Each Eligible Claimant's Recognized Loss is determined by the calculations outlined in the Plan of Allocation (Exhibit A to the Plan of Distribution). If the Net Available Distribution Fund is less than the sum of the Recognized Losses of all Eligible Claimants, each Eligible Claimant's distribution amount will be equal to his, her or its "Pro Rata Percentage" of the Net Available Distribution Fund. If sufficient funds are available, an Eligible Claimant may receive the recognized loss less any Prior Recovery, plus any Reasonable Interest. If an Eligible Claimant's distribution amount is less than the Minimum Distribution Amount of $250.00, that Eligible Claimant will be deemed ineligible to receive a Distribution Payment.

How to Participate

If you believe you may be an Eligible Claimant and wish to participate, submit your Claim Form via the online filing portal available at www.VWDistributionFund.com or mail a completed paper Claim Form, postmarked no later than the Claims Bar Date. When submitting a Claim Form, you must also include acceptable supporting documentation to confirm your transactions and holdings in the Securities, as defined by the Plan.

Claims Bar Date: February 26, 2027, 11:59 PM PT

Website:www.VWDistributionFund.com
Email:Info@VWDistributionFund.com
Phone: 1-888-830-4646
Address:VW Distribution Fund
 c/o KCC Class Action Services
Distribution Agent
P.O. Box 301170
Los Angeles, CA 90030-1170

Questions?

This Notice provides only summary information regarding the VW Distribution Fund. We strongly recommend that you consult the information and documentation found on www.VWDistributionFund.com in its entirety.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investors-in-volkswagen-group-of-america-finance-llc-144a-bonds-may-be-entitled-to-a-payment-from-an-sec-distribution-fund-302922892.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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