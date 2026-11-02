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WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
Stuttgart
02.11.26 | 15:02
57,22 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,1057,4815:20
57,1057,4815:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 14:10 Uhr
158 Leser
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Magna International Inc.: Magna to Host Investor Day on November 11, 2026

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG) will host its 2026 Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, November 11, beginning at 9 a.m. ET. The event will feature presentations by Swamy Kotagiri, President and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Fracassa, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the Magna leadership team. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

The event will be webcast live. To join the webcast, participants should register online at www.magna.com/investorday2026-virtual. Prior to the event, registered webcast attendees will receive instructions and a link to access the webcast. A replay of the presentation and supporting materials will be available following the event.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets globally. With operations in 27 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.
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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA'S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA'S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA'S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA'S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.