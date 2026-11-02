Magna International Inc.: Magna to Host Investor Day on November 11, 2026

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG) will host its 2026 Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, November 11, beginning at 9 a.m. ET. The event will feature presentations by Swamy Kotagiri, President and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Fracassa, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the Magna leadership team. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

The event will be webcast live. To join the webcast, participants should register online at www.magna.com/investorday2026-virtual. Prior to the event, registered webcast attendees will receive instructions and a link to access the webcast. A replay of the presentation and supporting materials will be available following the event.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets globally. With operations in 27 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

?

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA'S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA'S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA'S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA'S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.