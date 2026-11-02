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YY

WKN: A42DW4 | ISIN: VGG9888Q1292 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.10.26 | 20:49
0,135 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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YYFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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YYFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 12:15 Uhr
33 Leser
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YYForce Inc.: YYForce Highlights US$21.9 Million in Reported Net Assets and Outlines Commercial Robotics and AI Platform Priorities

YYForce presents its reported book equity alongside its market capitalization to give investors additional context for its growth plans

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services, today highlighted its reported net assets of approximately US$21.9 million, compared with an estimated market capitalization of approximately US$2.1 million as of October 30, 2026, and outlined its commercial robotics and AI priorities.

YYForce is providing this information to help investors evaluate its reported asset base alongside its operating results, liquidity and strategy across workforce platforms, integrated facility management and service robotics.

Reported financial position and valuation comparison

As reported in the Company's Form 6-K filed on September 25, 2026, YYForce's consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2026, showed the following amounts.

Balance sheet measure

Reported amount

Total assets

Approximately US$38 million

Equity attributable to YYForce shareholders (net assets)

Approximately US$21.9 million

As of October 30, 2026, the Company's estimated equity market capitalization was approximately US$2.1 million, equivalent to approximately 9.6% of reported equity attributable to YYForce shareholders. This represented a discount of approximately 90.4% to reported book equity. This information uses rounded amounts and reflects financial and market data from different dates.

Book equity does not represent unrestricted cash, tangible net assets, liquidation proceeds or an estimate of intrinsic value. Asset carrying values are subject to accounting estimates and impairment assessments. Investors should consider the full financial statements, including liabilities, operating results, cash flows and subsequent disclosures.

Management commentary

"We believe the difference between our reported book equity and public market capitalization warrants investors' attention," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. "Our responsibility is to provide clear financial information and execute our commercial strategy. We remain focused on customer delivery, disciplined capital allocation and developing our workforce, facility management and service robotics businesses."

"We will evaluate each investment against customer demand, available liquidity, capital requirements and expected returns," Mr. Fu added.

Strategic growth priorities

Commercial robotics expansion. Pursuing service robotics deployments and integration with hospitality and enterprise workflows, with attention to customer requirements, deployment costs and ongoing support.

AI-enabled facility and workforce platforms. Developing digital platform capabilities and pursuing enterprise adoption to support workforce coordination, shift delivery and facility operations.

Capital discipline and market transparency. Evaluating commercial deployments against customer demand, capital requirements and expected returns, while providing shareholders with clear updates on material developments.

YYForce will continue to assess its operating performance, financing requirements and capital allocation priorities as its business develops. Future commercial progress remains subject to operational execution, customer adoption and broader market conditions.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services. The Company is developing AI-enabled workforce platforms and robotics capabilities to support frontline operations, improve productivity and address evolving customer needs.

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions and information available to it as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "potential" or similar expressions, or the negative of these terms.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company's strategy, commercial deployments, platform development, operational efficiency, capital allocation and future business performance. Historical financial figures are not forward-looking statements. Reported book equity is not an indication of the price at which the Company's shares may trade or of amounts that would be realized on any sale or liquidation.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

YYForce Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.yyforce.ai

SOURCE YYForce Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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