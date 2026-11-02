

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), announced that it will discontinue the Phase 2 TOPAS-MSA study evaluating emrusolmin or TEV-286 in adults with multiple system atrophy. The decision follows a recommendation from the independent data monitoring committee, based on a prespecified interim futility analysis. The predictive interim analysis indicated low probability of study meeting its primary efficacy endpoint if continued.



Emrusolmin is being developed in partnership with MODAG GmbH. Teva said the decision concerns TOPAS-MSA and does not represent a final decision on the broader emrusolmin program.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Teva shares are down 3.30 percent to $40.70.



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