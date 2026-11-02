Röchling Industrial to transition to Celanese POM ECO-C materials based on Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) feedstock

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, and Röchling Industrial, a leading global plastics processor and part of the Röchling Group, today announced a collaboration regarding use of lower-carbon polyoxymethylene (POM) solutions in stock shape applications.

Under the collaboration, Röchling Industrial has procured Celanese POM ECO-C for use in selected stock shape applications, supporting Röchling Industrial's continued focus on increasing sustainability.

The patented Celanese process uses Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU)-based chemical building blocks to turn CO2 emissions into high-performance POM polymer that offers both reduced product carbon footprint (PCF) while incorporating circular feedstock content through a mass balance approach. Designed for straightforward adoption, the POM ECO-C grades manufactured by Celanese enable customers to choose more sustainable materials across a wide range of uses without compromising critical POM properties such as rigidity, dimensional stability, sliding performance and wear resistance.

By making circular POM ECO-C solutions available at scale, Celanese helps customers access practical material solutions that can reduce product carbon footprints and support Scope 3 emissions reduction goals. The collaboration offers a path to more sustainable components without requiring changes to established designs, production processes or performance expectations.

"Röchling's transition to our POM ECO-C highlights the practical role our CCU technology can play in providing lower-carbon engineered materials across a variety of industries, including demanding uses," said Todd Elliott, Senior Vice President, Celanese Engineered Materials. "Celanese is uniquely positioned to deliver these solutions at scale through our integrated technology, global POM footprint and ECO-C portfolio, helping customers advance circularity goals and reduce product carbon footprints without compromising performance or quality."

"Celanese POM ECO-C is an innovative way to increase sustainability within the chemical and plastics industry. Processing CO2 that would otherwise be emitted and reusing it as a raw material helps reduce dependence on virgin fossil resources," said Florian Helmich, Chief Sales Officer Chief Technology Officer, Röchling Industrial.

To learn more about Celanese sustainable product offerings, visit https://www.celanese.com/sustainability-offerings or explore detailed product information on https://askchemille.com

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2025 net sales of $9.5 billion.

About Röchling Industrial

Röchling Industrial offers a large selection of thermoplastics and composites for technical applications. Our plastics are used in just about every industry across the world. Our goal is to develop products that are a perfect fit for your application. Having specialised in the processing of plastics for more than 100 years, we know precisely which material to recommend for your application.

As a leading global plastics processing company, we are committed to developing and implementing sustainable strategies in our key areas of action: Products, People, and Planet. In Products, our focus is on our products and therefore our customers. We create competitive advantages for our customers and actively support them in achieving their sustainability goals. In Planet, our focus is on our environment. We are constantly reducing our ecological footprint. In People, our focus is on our employees worldwide. We are continuously working on a sustainable, safe and diverse working environment.

https://www.roechling.com/industrial/sustainability

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Contacts:

Celanese Contacts:

Investor Relations

Bill Cunningham

+1 972 443 4730

william.cunningham@celanese.com

Media Relations Global

Jamaison Schuler

+1 972 443 4400

media@celanese.com

Media Relations Europe

Petra Czugler

+49 69 45009 1206

petra.czugler@celanese.com

Media Relations Asia

Maria Xia

+86 21 3861 9368

maria.xia@celanese.com

Röchling Media Contact:

Peter Eckerstorfer

+43 7289 4611-223

peckerstorfer@roechling.com