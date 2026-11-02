

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LNG exporter Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) announced on Monday that it intends to offer senior notes due 2037, subject to market and other conditions.



The company said it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment, refinancing or redemption of existing debt, capital expenditures, working capital and other business opportunities.



Cheniere said the proceeds may be used to address indebtedness, including outstanding 5.125% senior secured notes due 2027 issued by its subsidiary Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings.



The company said the notes will rank pari passu with its existing senior notes.



Shares of Cheniere down 2.98% to $320.56 in premarket trading after ending Friday's session up 3.57%.



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