

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Monday said that Zach Davis has been appointed President and Chief Financial Officer, or CFO, effective November 12, 2026. The natural gas company said that he had earlier served as Executive Vice President and CFO and will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jack Fusco.



Davis has served as Cheniere's CFO since August 2020 and joined the company in November 2013. He also serves as a director and CFO of the general partner of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP).



On the NYSE, LNG ended Monday's trading at $305.20, down $3.55 or 1.6 percent.



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