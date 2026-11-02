Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) (WKN: A41V6H) ("Canuc" or the "Company"), as required by the TSX Venture Exchange and in connection with the share consolidation that took effect on February 13, 2026, confirms that the Company amended its articles to grant its board of directors the right to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a one-time basis, at a ratio of up to ten (10) existing common shares for one (1) new common share.

Shareholders approved the article amendment at the Company's shareholder meeting held on December 21, 2018. This authority was a one-time ability and was exercised in connection with the share consolidation effective February 13, 2026. It does not provide the board with continuing authority to undertake additional consolidations without further shareholder approval.

The Exchange neither endorses nor prohibits adoption of the Amendment. The Company remains responsible for compliance with all applicable corporate and governance requirements.

About Canuc Resources Corporation

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company focused on advancing its 100%-owned East Sudbury Project ("ESP"), a 20,078-hectare property located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp and near the extensive infrastructure of the Sudbury Mining District. ESP encompasses multiple centers of critical and precious metal mineralization interpreted to be associated with a mineral system capable of forming IOCG and affiliated critical and precious mineral deposits. The Project includes the historical Scadding Gold Mine and the associated Scadding Gold Tailings Project, providing Canuc with both advanced-stage gold opportunities and district-scale exploration potential.

Canuc also holds a 100% interest in the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico. The San Javier Silver-Gold Project spans 28 claims covering 1,052 hectares and hosts extensive silver, gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be associated with a mineral system capable of forming silver-dominant IOCG and affiliated deposits.

In addition to its mineral exploration portfolio, Canuc generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project in Central West Texas, USA, where the Company holds interests in producing natural gas wells and rights for further in-field development. Canuc also receives a 4% Net Smelter Royalty from gold production at the Scadding Gold Tailings Project on Mining Claim LEA 107735 within the ESP property group.

For further information please refer to the Company website: www.canucresources.ca.

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Canuc, is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322034