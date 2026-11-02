

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in crypto markets as global markets digest the massive plunge in crude oil prices. The negative impact of the recent hack at Binance continued to weigh on prices, limiting the rebound.



In response to reports of a renewed diplomatic push to end the Middle East conflict, both the crude oil price benchmarks have recorded an overnight decline of more than 6 percent.



Crypto markets also cheered the institutional support to the cryptocurrency market. Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Monday announced acquiring 811 Bitcoins worth $65.5 million during the period from October 26 to November 1. The leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 849,327 at an average cost of $75,451.



Aggregate crypto liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $173 million comprising long positions of $93 million and short positions of $80 million.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.61 trillion.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.14 percent lower on an overnight basis at $77,929.70. Bitcoin is saddled with losses of 2.6 percent in the past week. Bitcoin traded between $77,594 and $78,814 during the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed massive net outflows of $643 million on Friday versus net inflows of $17 million on Thursday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $234 million. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) followed with net outflows of $201 million.



Bitcoin has improved 1 notch to the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 12th ranked Meta Platforms and 14th ranked Broadcom.



Ethereum (ETH) has gained 0.81 percent overnight to $2,290.52. The leading alternate coin has however lost 1.1 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows increasing to $156 million on Friday from $106 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $77 million.



Ethereum has also gained 3 notches to the 66th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem is trading with overnight losses of 1.67 percent and weekly losses of 4.85 percent.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency edged up 0.08 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.2542.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) lost 0.58 percent overnight to $94.40. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows decreasing to $11 million on Friday from $28 million on Thursday. Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) topped with net outflows of $9 million.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 2.2 percent higher at $0.3181.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) slipped 2.3 percent on an overnight basis to $85.99. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed nil flows on Friday versus net inflows of $4 million on Thursday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) added 1.9 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1,266.58. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $5 million on Friday versus net inflows of $15 million on Thursday.



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