Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
C$37-Millionen-Tiefsee-Explorer im Rennen um verteidigungskritisches Nickel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CE

WKN: A0M4XH | ISIN: CNE1000002K5 | Ticker-Symbol: CIAH
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 19:49
0,260 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2580,28816:37
0,2600,28616:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 16:22 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Eastern Airlines (CEAir): China Eastern Airlines Increases Flight Frequencies, Upgrades First and Business Class Services for Winter Season

China Eastern Airlines (CEAir)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) will boost flight frequencies on international and regional routes and upgrade services for first and business class passengers during the 2026-2027 winter season, which began on October 25.

China Eastern Airlines Increases Flight Frequencies, Upgrades First and Business Class Services for Winter Season: China Eastern Airlines Increases Flight Frequencies, Upgrades First and Business Class Services for Winter Season

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The airline will operate more than 180 international and regional routes covering over 40 countries and regions, with an average of more than 430 flights scheduled daily.

It will resume flights between Adelaide and Shanghai, increase flight frequencies on the Buenos Aires-Auckland-Shanghai route, and add seasonal flights on routes linking Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane with Shanghai.

More flights will be added on routes linking Frankfurt, London, and Vancouver with Shanghai. International routes launched or resumed during the 2026 summer season, including the routes connecting Dublin, Stockholm, and Tbilisi with Shanghai, will continue operating through the winter season.

The airline will also increase flight frequencies on Asian routes, such as the routes linking Bali, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur with Shanghai, as well as the routes connecting Bangkok and Chiang Mai with Kunming. Many routes, including those linking Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul with Shanghai, the route between Bangkok and Kunming, and the Seoul-Qingdao route, will operate at high frequencies.

To better meet the needs of passengers awaiting flights and making connections, CEAir has reconfigured some of its self-operated VIP lounges in Shanghai, Beijing, and Xi'an, creating dedicated spaces for first and business class passengers and adding more than 400 seats.

The lounges have also added seasonal drinks, bread, desserts, and snacks, alongside MU Noodles, a signature dish featuring local flavors, to their food and beverage offerings.

Eligible first and business class passengers can book complimentary airport transfer services in many cities across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania, and access exclusive benefits and online customer service through CEAir's international app. A dedicated customer service line is also available for them.

CEAir has introduced new in-flight meals featuring premium ingredients for first and business class passengers on 12 international long-haul routes departing Shanghai for New York, Paris, and London, among other destinations. Building on its signature MU Tea, it has rolled out a refreshed lineup of onboard beverages, including alcoholic drinks, coffee, sparkling tea, and specially crafted beverages. All CEAir wide-body aircraft offer complimentary high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi for first and business class passengers.

Company: China Eastern Airlines

Website: http://www.ceair.com/

Contact: Caowei

Email: ceapr@ceair.com

City: Shanghai


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.