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BI

WKN: A42CV2 | ISIN: DK0064867972 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IT
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:02
16,870 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
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BIOMAR GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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BIOMAR GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
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16,30017,29017:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 15:40 Uhr
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BioMar Group A/S: BioMar Group raises 2026 revenue and EBIT guidance and lowers volume guidance

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 24-2026

AARHUS, 2 NOVEMBER 2026

INSIDE INFORMATION

BioMar raises 2026 full-year guidance for revenue and EBIT and lowers volume guidance

Today, BioMar raises its 2026 guidance for revenue and EBIT and lowers its volume guidance. BioMar now expects revenue in the range of DKK 17.8-18.6 billion against previously DKK 17-18 billion and EBIT in the range of DKK 1,290-1,360 million compared with previously DKK 1,200-1,300 million. Volume expected to be 1,600-1,650 ('000 tonnes), lowered from previous guidance of 1,630-1,700 ('000 tonnes).

The update reflects an updated outlook for the remainder of the year based on recent market developments and the impact of weather events, including higher raw material prices, customer demands and current exchange rates, as well as strong earnings performance in the first nine months of 2026.

Carlos Diaz, Chief Executive Officer, comments on the financial result: "We delivered our strongest quarter ever in terms of volumes and EBIT, despite the expected increase in marine ingredient prices, mainly driven by El Niño. Looking ahead, we see increased uncertainty around raw material prices and the impact of weather events as well as customer demands. This leads us to update our outlook for the remainder of the year. We are raising our full-year guidance for revenue and EBIT, while adjusting our volume guidance to reflect a softer last quarter of the year."

Updated full year Guidance 2026

New 2026 guidance

Previous 2026 guidance

Volume ('000 tonnes)

1,600-1,650

1,630-1,700

Revenue (DKKbn)

17.8-18.6

17.0-18.0

EBIT (DKKm)

1,290-1,360

1,200-1,300

CAPEX (DKKm)

400-500 (unchanged)

400-500

Further details are provided in BioMar's interim report for Q3 2026, which will be published later today immediately after this announcement.

This company announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

BioMar Group A/S

Contact details:

Investors/analysts:

Wasiem Husain, VP IR, Strategy & M&A, BioMar Group A/S, +45 25 75 01 39

Media:

Sif Rishoej, VP People, Purpose & Communication, BioMar Group A/S, +45 23 83 91 71

Forward looking statements: This company announcement contains forward-looking statements about future events. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and BioMar's anticipated or planned financial and operational performance. The words "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "project", "intend", "target" or variations of these words, including negatives thereof, as well as other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts or regarding future events or prospects, constitute forward-looking statements. BioMar has based any such forward-looking statements on various assumptions including its current views, estimates and projections with respect to future events and financial performance. Although, BioMar believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, they involve significant known or unknown risks, uncertainties and further assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak as at the date of this announcement and are subject to change without notice, except to the extent required by law.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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