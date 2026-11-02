Instrument: Units rights Short name: NICA UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030962XXX Order book ID: 562177 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: NICA BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030962XXX Order book ID: 562178 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 03, 2026, the units rights of Nanologica AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 12, 2026.With effect from November 03, 2026, the paid subscription units in Nanologica AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 01, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB