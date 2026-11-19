NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD REQUIRE A PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES BEYOND THOSE REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED OR WOULD OTHERWISE BE CONTRARY TO APPLICABLE RULES IN SUCH JURISDICTION, OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH MEASURES. SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Nanologica AB (publ) ("Nanologica" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the Company's rights issue of units of approximately SEK 110.5 million (the "Rights Issue"), for which the subscription period ended on 17 November 2026. The Rights Issue has been subscribed to approximately 38.76 percent with and without the support of unit rights, of which approximately 38.69 percent was subscribed for with the support of unit rights and approximately 0.07 percent was subscribed for without the support of unit rights. In addition, guarantee commitments will be called upon for a total of 25,502,036 units, corresponding to approximately 38.78 percent of the Rights Issue, of which 1,113,990 units relate to the bottom guarantee commitment and 24,388,046 units to the top guarantee commitments. Including the called upon guarantee commitments, the Rights Issue is thus subscribed to a total of approximately 77.55 percent. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 85.7 million before deduction of issue costs and set-off of claims.

About the Rights Issue

Those who on the record date of 30 October 2026 were registered as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Nordics AB received one (1) unit right for each existing share. Five (5) unit rights entitled the holder to subscribe for one (1) new unit, consisting of ten (10) new shares. The subscription price was SEK 1.68 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.168 per share. In addition, it was possible to apply for subscription of units without the support of unit rights. The Rights Issue was covered by subscription commitments and guarantee commitments of approximately SEK 85.7 million in total, corresponding to approximately 77.55 percent of the Rights Issue.

Final outcome

In the Rights Issue, 25,443,368 units were subscribed for with the support of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 38.69 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, 43,997 units were subscribed for without the support of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 0.07 percent of the Rights Issue. Together, subscription with and without the support of unit rights thus corresponds to approximately 38.76 percent of the Rights Issue.

As a result of the level of subscription, the bottom guarantee commitment provided by Bergs Securities AB ("Bergs Securities") will be called upon for 1,113,990 units, corresponding to approximately 1.69 percent of the Rights Issue. Furthermore, top guarantee commitments from the Chairman of the Board Thomas Eldered (via T&M Participation AB), Ardena Gent NV ("Ardena") and the Company's partner Sterling Pharma Solutions ("Sterling") will be called upon for a total of 24,388,046 units, corresponding to approximately 37.09 percent of the Rights Issue. Including the called upon guarantee commitments, the Rights Issue is thus subscribed to a total of approximately 77.55 percent.

Payment for units allotted to Sterling in the Rights Issue will be made by set-off of a claim of approximately SEK 13.9 million that Sterling holds against the Company. Ardena will pay part of the subscription proceeds for allotted units by set-off of a claim against the Company of approximately SEK 1.3 million. In total, set-offs in the Rights Issue amount to approximately SEK 15.2 million.

Through the Rights Issue, Nanologica will receive approximately SEK 85.7 million before deduction of issue costs and set-off of claims. The costs related to the Rights Issue are estimated to amount to a total of approximately SEK 5.2 million in the event that Bergs Securities chooses cash guarantee compensation in full.

Notification of allotment

Allotment of units has been made in accordance with the allotment principles set out in the information document published on 2 November 2026. Payment for subscribed and allotted units that is not made by set-off shall be made in cash in accordance with the instructions on the contract note. Investors who have subscribed for units through a nominee will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the respective nominee's procedures. Only those who have been allotted units will be notified.

Trading in BTU

Trading in BTU (paid subscribed units) is currently taking place on Nasdaq Stockholm and will cease after the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. BTU will then be converted into shares. The last day of trading in BTU is expected to be on or around 1 December 2026.

Guarantee compensation

For the top guarantee commitments from Thomas Eldered (via T&M Participation AB) and Ardena, guarantee compensation of 14 percent of the guaranteed amount is payable in the form of newly issued units. Sterling's top guarantee commitment is free of charge. For Bergs Securities' bottom guarantee commitment, guarantee compensation of 10 percent of the guaranteed amount is payable in cash or, at Bergs Securities' option, 14 percent of the guaranteed amount in the form of newly issued units. Bergs Securities shall, no later than five (5) banking days after the end of the subscription period, notify the Company of the extent to which the guarantee compensation is to be paid in cash and in the form of newly issued units, respectively. The guarantee compensation may be paid in whole or in part in either form. The subscription price for units issued as guarantee compensation shall be set at SEK 1.68 per unit, corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue. The guarantee compensation to T&M Participation AB is conditional upon approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 30 November 2026. A resolution on a directed issue of units as guarantee compensation will be announced in a separate press release.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Nanologica will increase by 509,894,010 shares and the share capital will increase by SEK 10,197,880.20. Following the Rights Issue, the number of shares in the Company will amount to 838,663,852 shares and the share capital will amount to SEK 16,773,277.04. The Rights Issue entails a total dilution effect of approximately 60.80 percent of the capital and votes following registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Advisers

Nanologica has engaged Redeye AB, Bergs Securities AB and Navia Corporate Finance AB as Joint Bookrunners, and Advokatfirman Lindahl KB as legal adviser in connection with the Rights Issue. Bergs Securities AB is also acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

The publication, release or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to restrictions by law, and persons in the jurisdictions in which this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves about and comply with such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information contained herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. In a member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), securities referred to in this press release may only be offered in accordance with applicable exemptions in the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to, acquire or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration, or without the application of an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be released, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution of this information would be contrary to applicable rules or where such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than those required under Swedish law. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of securities in any member state of the EEA and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. In each member state of the EEA, this press release is only directed at "qualified investors" in that member state as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. This press release does not identify or purport to identify risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in shares/units. An investment decision to acquire or subscribe for units in the Rights Issue may only be made on the basis of publicly available information.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the fact that they contain expressions such as "believes", "assesses", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should", "could" and, in each case, the negatives thereof, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be regarded as forecasts. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, several of which are in turn based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will materialise or that they are correct. Because these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may, for a variety of reasons, differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other material factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not warrant that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements herein. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements expressed or implied herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

For further information, please contact

Johanna Westerberg

Director IR, Communications and Marketing

johanna.westerberg@nanologica.com

+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science group that offers advanced solutions for the development, manufacture and purification of pharmaceuticals. By combining expertise in materials science, nanotechnology and chemical process development with contract development and manufacturing services, Nanologica supports the value chain from early development to commercial production of pharmaceuticals. The Group has particular strength in complex molecules and peptide-based drugs. The Group has appx. 70 employees and is headquartered in Södertälje, Sweden. Nanologica's share (ticker: NICA) has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market since 2022. For more information, please visit www.nanologica.com.