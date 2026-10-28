Das Instrument 27V0 NL0015002IE0 AVANTIUM N.V. EO - 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2026The instrument 27V0 NL0015002IE0 AVANTIUM N.V. EO - 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2026Das Instrument OXMQ DE0005315XXX RSI INTERNATIONAL UI INVESTMENT FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2026The instrument OXMQ DE0005315XXX RSI INTERNATIONAL UI INVESTMENT FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2026Das Instrument VIR ES0183746314 VIDRALA SA INH. EO 1,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2026The instrument VIR ES0183746314 VIDRALA SA INH. EO 1,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2026Das Instrument MEC JP3915350007 MEIKO ELECTRONICS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2026The instrument MEC JP3915350007 MEIKO ELECTRONICS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2026Das Instrument 4YD SE0005454873 NANOLOGICA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2026The instrument 4YD SE0005454873 NANOLOGICA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2026Das Instrument WPI CA9609085076 AETHERION TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2026The instrument WPI CA9609085076 AETHERION TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2026Das Instrument FAI0 FI4000567029 FINNAIR OYJ EO 85,- EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2026The instrument FAI0 FI4000567029 FINNAIR OYJ EO 85,- EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2026Das Instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2026The instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2026