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WKN: A2P5V2 | ISIN: SE0005454873 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YD
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:02
0,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOLOGICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANOLOGICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 09:40 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nanologica AB: Mark Quick assumes CEO Position at Nanologica AB

On October 23, 2026, Nanologica AB (publ) announced that Mark Quick has been appointed as the new CEO, provided that the Swedish Companies Registration Office grants an exemption from the requirement of residence in the EEA pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 30 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551).

The Swedish Companies Registration Office has now granted an exemption, and Mark Quick has assumed the position as CEO. The exemption is valid until November 30, 2027, provided that Nanologica's Board composition remains unchanged. Previous CEO Andreas Bhagwani will continue as General Manager of Nanologica's purification and separation business, with the main focus on driving commercial expansion.

For further information, please contact
Johanna Westerberg
Director IR, Communications and Marketing
johanna.westerberg@nanologica.com
+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)
Nanologica is a Swedish life science group that offers advanced solutions for the development, manufacture and purification of pharmaceuticals. By combining expertise in materials science, nanotechnology and chemical process development with contract development and manufacturing services, Nanologica supports the value chain from early development to commercial production of pharmaceuticals. The Group has particular strength in complex molecules and peptide-based drugs. The Group has appx. 70 employees and is headquartered in Södertälje, Sweden. Nanologica's share (ticker: NICA) has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market since 2022. For more information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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