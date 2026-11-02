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EC

WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Stuttgart
02.11.26 | 17:31
1,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
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1,3601,60018:08
Actusnews Wire
02.11.2026 17:53 Uhr
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ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 2 November 2026



Treasury shares


As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 31 March 2026, Econocom Group SE carried out on 28 October, 30 October and 2 November 2026 the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
28/10/2026Stock exchangePurchase97 7001,351,351,35
30/10/2026Stock exchangePurchase706 2661,39071,39071,3907
02/11/2026Stock exchangePurchase105 0001,4851,4851,485
Total 908 966



On 2 November 2026, Econocom Group SE held 20 219 017 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 162 759 902 securities issued. amounting to 12.42% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructure. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customisation, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with circa 8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: benjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Financial communications: financial.communication@econocom.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

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