Press release

Brussels, November 19, 2026





ECONOCOM UNVEILS ITS NEW WEBSITE,

REAFFIRMING ITS POSITION AS A TRUSTED

EUROPEAN TECHNOLOGY PARTNER





Econocom launches its new corporate website, econocom.com. More than a digital refresh, the platform reflects the Group's ambition to be a trusted European technology partner, combining global capabilities, integrated expertise and innovative solutions built around its customers' business needs.





Integrated expertise, built around customers' business needs

Designed to provide a clearer and more intuitive experience, the new econocom.com brings together the Group's expertise, solutions and capabilities in a single platform, making it easier for customers and partners to explore its offering.

In line with its 'Live Tech' identity, the website reflects Econocom's customer-centric philosophy: technology must serve real business needs and deliver tangible value. From modernising workplaces and securing infrastructures to enhancing audiovisual experiences and optimising technology financing, Econocom combines its expertise to support customers at every stage of their digital transformation.

Through this new platform, the Group reaffirms its ambition to make technology a competitive advantage, driving business performance and enabling responsible growth.





One vision: making technology work smarter

Powered by more than 8,000 talents, Econocom supports businesses and public organisations in navigating an increasingly complex technological environment, shaped by artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital sovereignty.

The Group's strength lies in its four complementary areas of expertise: Workplace, Infrastructure, Audiovisual and Financing, which enable Econocom to deliver integrated solutions across the entire technology lifecycle, from acquisition and deployment to management, optimisation and end-of-life recovery.

By bringing together technological expertise, services and financing capabilities, Econocom helps organisations evolve, manage and optimise their digital environments. This end-to-end approach addresses customers' operational, technological, financial and sustainability challenges, helping them improve efficiency, optimise investments and turn technology into a competitive advantage.

Israel Garcia, Managing Director Business Development & Strategic Plan: « Technology is moving, and so are we. As a European technology partner with global capabilities, our ambition is to make technology work smarter for our customers. Our new website reflects what defines Econocom: integrated expertise, innovative solutions and a commitment to driving performance and enabling responsible growth. »



Re-discover Econocom: www.econocom.com





ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Asma.mnasser@econocom.com / Laurence.decaux@econocom.com / Econocom@havas.com

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