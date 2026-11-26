Press release

Brussels, 26th November



Véronique Torner appointed to

Econocom Group's Board of Directors





Econocom announces the appointment of Véronique Torner as a director of Econocom Group SE, following its General Meeting on 24 November 2026.

A leading figure in France's digital ecosystem, Véronique Torner brings the Group her entrepreneurial perspective, expertise in sustainable technology and in-depth knowledge of the digital ecosystem, open source and the challenges of business transformation.

This appointment reflects the Group's commitment to continuing to evolve its governance by drawing on the complementary experience and expertise represented on its Board of Directors. It follows the appointments of Quentin Bouchard and Israel Garcia by the General Meeting on 29 September 2026, supporting the Group's ambitions and the implementation of its One Econocom strategic plan.

Econocom's Board of Directors, formerly composed of ten members, now has eleven. As an Independent Director, Véronique Torner joins Jean-Louis Bouchard, Operational Chairman & Founder and Executive Director; Angel Benguigui, CEO and Executive Director; Robert Bouchard, Vice-Chairman and Director; Quentin Bouchard and Israel Garcia, Directors; Chantal De Vrieze and Jean-Philippe Roesch, Non-Executive Directors; and Philippe Capron, Sophie Guieysse and Marie-Christine Levet, Independent Directors.

With Véronique Torner's appointment, Econocom's Board of Directors continues to bring together complementary profiles, combining entrepreneurial experience, sector expertise and diverse perspectives in support of the Group's ambitions.

Econocom is continuing to transform its governance, with encouraging progress in female representation, and is strengthening the conditions needed to deliver its One Econocom strategic plan and support its growth trajectory.





Biographical information

Véronique Torner is a digital entrepreneur and an engineering graduate of CPE Lyon. She began her career in 1998 by co-founding Black Orange, an e-commerce start-up that was sold to Éditions Atlas in 2000, and then led Masterline for five years. In 2006, she co-founded Alter Way, a company specialising in open source, and led it alongside Econocom, its majority shareholder, from 2015 to 2021. She then joined the executive committee of the Smile Group.

A board member of Numeum since 2013, she served as its president from June 2023 to 2026. A committed advocate for responsible digital technology, she launched the Planet Tech'Care initiative. She was a member of the French National Digital Council from 2016 to 2018 and has been awarded the French National Order of Merit.









ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.





FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Contact Econocom: Laurence.decaux@econocom.com

Myriam Hamza: myriam.hamza@havas.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mZluZp1uammYmm1yl5xrmGhqbmxpl2PFmmaVlZJuaZaanW1nm22VaZmSamlimmht

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:Download the PDF