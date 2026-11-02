

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure engineering software company Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) announced on Monday that its Seequent unit has acquired seismic interpretation software developer Eliis to expand its subsurface and geophysics capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The company said the acquisition would add seismic data interpretation capabilities to Seequent's portfolio and strengthen its offerings for energy, mining, groundwater management and carbon storage applications.



Bentley said Eliis, based in Montpellier, France, develops seismic interpretation software including its PaleoScan platform and has a team of more than 100 geoscientists, technical specialists and researchers.



The company said Eliis' technology complements Seequent's existing subsurface software portfolio, including its Leapfrog modeling platform.



On the Nasdaq, shares of Bentley Systems were up 4.02 percent at $42.54.



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