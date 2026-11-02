

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new national survey has found that nearly 30% of adults in the U.S. have lied to doctors to obtain antibiotics. Some patients admitted to exaggerating their symptoms, while others made up symptoms completely.



A separate survey found that about 27% of parents and caregivers had also lied about their children's symptoms to get antibiotic prescriptions.



The first survey included nearly 960 adults from different parts of the U.S. and was conducted in January and February 2026. Participants were asked whether they had ever exaggerated how severe or long-lasting their symptoms were or invented symptoms to persuade doctors to prescribe antibiotics. They were also asked about their reasons for doing so and their views on healthcare and antibiotic use.



The results showed that 28% of participants had misrepresented their symptoms to obtain antibiotics. Around 26% said they had exaggerated existing symptoms, while 17% admitted to making up symptoms. Fever, cough and sore throat were among the most commonly reported symptoms.



Nearly two-thirds of those who had lied believed their actions would convince doctors to prescribe antibiotics. About 77% said they had managed to get a prescription through this approach at least once.



Researchers found that many patients lied because they felt very sick and wanted to recover quickly. Some believed antibiotics would help them return to work and other daily activities sooner. Meanwhile, others wanted greater control over the treatment they received.



The survey also found that people who lied were more likely to feel that doctors did not take their complaints seriously. They were also more likely to believe that concerns about antibiotic resistance were exaggerated or untrue.



The second survey involved 236 parents and caregivers of children and teenagers below 18 years of age. It asked whether they had ever exaggerated or made up their children's symptoms to obtain antibiotics.



About 27% admitted to doing so. Among these caregivers, 87% said their approach had helped them obtain antibiotics at least once.



Notably, their reasons were largely similar to those given by adults in the first survey, including concerns about their children's health and the belief that antibiotics would help them recover faster.



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