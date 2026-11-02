Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting and Update on Publication of Annual Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

2 November 2026

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or "the Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Update on Publication of Annual Report

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR), the exploration company focused on Finland and Northern Ireland, announces that a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), together with a letter from the Chairman dated 30 October 2026 and a Form of Proxy, has been posted to shareholders. The Notice of AGM and the Chairman's letter are available on the Company's website (www.kareliandiamondresources.com).

The AGM will be held on Monday 23 November 2026 at 11.30 a.m. at St Helens Hotel, Stillorgan Road, Blackrock, Dublin, A94 V6W3.

Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Chairman's letter stated that the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2026 would be published on or before 2 November 2026. Owing to an unforeseen administrative delay, the Company now expects to publish the Annual Report and Financial Statements on or before 4 November 2026, when they will be available on the Company's website and at the Company's registered office. Publication remains within the period required under Rule 19 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Shareholders will be notified in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association when the Annual Report and Financial Statements are available on the Company's website.

Adjournment of AGM in respect of Resolution 1

To ensure that the Annual Report and Financial Statements are available to shareholders for the period required under the Companies Act 2014 before they are laid before the meeting, the Board intends that:

· the AGM will be held as notified on Monday 23 November 2026, and Resolutions 2 to 5 will be proposed and voted on at that meeting as set out in the Notice of AGM; and

· once that business has been concluded, the Chair will propose that the meeting be adjourned, solely in respect of Resolution 1, to Monday 30 November 2026 at 11.30 a.m. at the Company's registered office, Shannon Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 E370. That resolution is to review the affairs of the Company and to receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2026, together with the Directors' and Independent Auditor's Reports. The Financial Statements will be laid before the adjourned meeting.

The resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM are unchanged. Forms of Proxy submitted in accordance with the Notice of AGM will be valid for the meeting on 23 November 2026 and for the adjourned meeting, including in respect of Resolution 1. Shareholders who have already voted need take no further action.

In accordance with Note 3 of the Notice of AGM, the record date for the adjourned meeting will be close of business on Thursday 26 November 2026. Proxy appointments for the adjourned meeting must be received by the Company's registrars, Avenir Registrars (IE) Limited, no later than 11.30 a.m. on Saturday 28 November 2026. As the registrars' offices are closed at weekends, Forms of Proxy delivered by post or by hand should arrive no later than close of business on Friday 27 November 2026. Holders through the Euroclear or CREST systems should consult their intermediary regarding any earlier deadlines.

The results of the polls at the AGM and at the adjourned meeting will be published on the Company's website following each meeting.

Further information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director +353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss +44-20-3328-5656

Albr Capital Limited

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44-20-7469-0930

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley +44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall +353-1-660-9377