CVS Health: Thank You! Two Days of Impact in Columbus, Ohio

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Last month, CVS Health, Aetna, and Oak Street colleagues in Columbus, Ohio, celebrated the residents of Bretton Woods with an Ohio State-themed tailgate and health resource fair! Through CVS Health's $5.2 million investment in the property's construction, Bretton Woods was completed in 2023 and is home to 62 affordable homes for adults age 55 and older. In collaboration with developer National Church Residences, the event brought a little bit of Buckeye game day spirit right to the residents of Bretton Woods!

The afternoon was packed with fun, including cornhole, a photo booth, a DJ, raffle prizes, lunch, football-themed treats, CVS Health, Aetna, and Oak Street giveaways, and even a larger-than-life inflatable Brutus Buckeye! Residents and volunteers had the chance to celebrate the team Columbus loves while enjoying an afternoon filled with music, laughter, and plenty of Buckeye pride!

Beyond the tailgate festivities, residents were connected with meaningful health and wellness resources-from a vaccine clinic to Oak Street Health and Aetna resource tables that helped residents learn more about available services and resources.

From cheering on the Buckeyes to spending time with residents, the day was filled with bright smiles, great conversations, and an incredible sense of community.

The following day, colleagues continued to give back to the community by volunteering at Harriet's Hope, another affordable housing community in Columbus that received a more than $10 million investment from CVS Health. Opened in 2022, Harriet's Hope provides 52 affordable homes and comprehensive supportive services for survivors of human trafficking, including trauma-informed case management, recovery services, workforce development, and peer support. In 2024, the community received a Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award in the Housing for Special Populations category, recognizing its innovative approach to helping residents build safe, stable, and independent futures."

Recognizing that residents often arrive at Harriet's Hope during an especially vulnerable time and with an immediate need for everyday essentials, CVS Health volunteers had the privilege of creating an on-site hygiene pantry stocked with products from the CVS distribution center. From hair care and personal hygiene products to diapers and other necessities, the pantry will provide residents with convenient access to essential items when they need them most. Working with their case workers, residents will be able to replenish supplies right within the building, removing one more barrier as they focus on recovery, stability, and moving forward. Once the pantry was stocked and ready, the rest of the afternoon was spent connecting with some of the residents over lunch, fall crafts, and pumpkin decorating!

CVS Health is proud to stand behind communities like Bretton Woods and Harriet's Hope, which embody the company's belief that housing is health care.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-thank-you-two-days-of-impact-in-columbus-ohio-1245280