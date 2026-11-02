EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Conference

Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences



02.11.2026 / 22:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences PARIS, France - November 2, 2026 - 10:05 PM CET - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming fall investor conferences: Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

Boston, Massachusetts

November 9-11, 2026

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 10th, 10:30-10:55am ET LifeSci Capital X Sofinnova Growth & Innovation Summit

London, United Kingdom

November 16, 2026 30th German Equity Forum (Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum)

Frankfurt, Germany

November 23-25, 2026

Corporate Presentation: Monday, November 23rd, 11:40am-12:10pm CET Evercore ISI 9th Annual Healthcare Conference

Miami, Florida

November 30 - December 2, 2026

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 2nd, 7:55-8:15am ET Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

New York, New York

December 1-3, 2026

Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 3rd, 8:00-8:25am ET Webcast links for select presentations will be available in the Investors section of Abivax's website at www.ir.abivax.com . A replay of the available webcasts will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Contact: Abivax SA

Patrick Malloy

SVP, Investor Relations

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+1 847 987 4878 Media Contact:

LifeSci Communications

Karissa Baltz, PhD

Associate Director

LSC_ABIVAX@lifescicomms.com



02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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