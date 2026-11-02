

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $403.942 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $315.771 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $1.621 billion from $1.470 billion last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $403.942 Mln. vs. $315.771 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.621 Bln vs. $1.470 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.55 To $ 1.56



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