

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People Inc. (PPLI) released Loss for its third quarter of -$687.491 million



The company's bottom line came in at -$687.491 million, or -$9.15 per share. This compares with -$21.879 million, or -$0.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $430.820 million from $447.115 million last year.



People Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$687.491 Mln. vs. -$21.879 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$9.15 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue: $430.820 Mln vs. $447.115 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News