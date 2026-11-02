

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $214.869 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $39.198 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $428.081 million from $431.864 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $214.869 Mln. vs. $39.198 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $428.081 Mln vs. $431.864 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.13 To $ 0.15 Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.58 To $ 1.60



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