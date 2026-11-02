

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $174.361 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $160.749 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $891.232 million from $914.275 million last year.



Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $174.361 Mln. vs. $160.749 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $891.232 Mln vs. $914.275 Mln last year.



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