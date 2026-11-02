

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $30.711 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $27.466 billion, or $1.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $114.477 billion from $102.466 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $30.711 Bln. vs. $27.466 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $114.477 Bln vs. $102.466 Bln last year.



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