

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) plans to raise $20 billion through a combination of stock and debt offerings to finance its artificial intelligence infrastructure expansion.



The company filed plans to sell $10 billion in common stock and issue another $10 billion in senior notes, according to regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The fundraising follows Oracle's investor day announcement last week that it would limit additional capital-market funding to $20 billion for its fiscal 2027-2030 investment cycle. The company said proceeds could support capital expenditures, debt repayments and future investments.



Despite the previously announced plan, Oracle shares fell more than 6 percent on Monday. The stock has declined 33 percent in 2026 amid concerns over its growing debt and AI infrastructure spending. Oracle reported $125.34 billion in debt as of August 31 and expects to achieve positive free cash flow in the second half of 2028.



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